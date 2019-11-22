Seven employees at STEP, Inc. were recognized recently for their years of service to the agency.

STEP (Solutions That Empower People) is a community action agency with services in Franklin and Patrick counties, and Bedford, Martinsville and Danville. Services include Early Head Start and Head Start; youth services (LIFES Academy and Project Discovery); senior services (Meals on Wheels, transportation); supportive services (re-entry, homelessness prevention); housing and weatherization; and financial services (tax preparation assistance, financial education, individual development accounts). STEP’s mission is to empower people to overcome barriers to economic, educational and developmental success within the communities it serves.

STEP has offices in Rocky Mount, Martinsville, and Stuart.

Those receiving service awards (listed with their hometowns) are:

Paul Doughton – 5 years- Ferrum- Housing Assistant/Custodian

Christy Foley – 5 years- Stuart- Head Start Teacher

Debra Frye – 10 years- Ferrum- LIFES Academy Paraprofessional

Cindy Hostutler – 20 years- Hardy- Head Start Health and Family

Services Advocate