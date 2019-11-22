The Smith River Singers (SRS) will perform their annual Christmas Concert, Carols & Cheer! at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the Galilean House of Worship.

The Smith River Singers’ Christmas concert is quickly becoming a local favorite and much-enjoyed tradition.

Since its inception, Smith River Singers has grown from a 20 member ensemble to a 70 voice choir. Having such robust membership creates opportunities to perform new and challenging repertoire. It also provides an opportunity for fellowship amongst its members. Choir member Heidi Speakman said she loves singing in the choir and, “learning new (music) and being with wonderful people.”

This season’s concert will feature a symphony orchestra led by Bassett High School Band director Trey Harris. The orchestra is comprised of professional and local musicians as well as students from the Bassett High School band. The Smith River Singers and orchestra will be joined by internationally-acclaimed soloists Jill Gardner, soprano and Jake Gardner, bass-baritone for a performance of Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

“Both Jake and I are very excited to make our debuts with Smith River Singers with repertoire near and dear to our hearts, especially during the Christmas season. It’s an honor to make music with Dr. Pam Randall and this stellar choral ensemble,” Jill Gardner said.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this wonderful music to life for the community.” explained Dr. Pamela Randall, conductor of SRS.

This presentation of Carols &Cheer! also will feature a diverse selection of choral music and some settings of Christmas favorites with Beth Chapman accompanying on the piano.

SRS greatly appreciates the opportunity to once again partner with the Galilean House of Worship.