The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) has named Richard J. Scholl Jr. as its new Investigations Manager. As Investigations Manager, Scholl will administer and manage the State Fraud, Waste and Abuse Hotline and its staff of three senior investigators.

“It is my duty to ensure all allegations and concerns reported through the state Hotline are thoroughly investigated or referred to the proper agency for follow-up,” said Scholl. Scholl’s duties also include operational support to the Investigations Unit and the Chief of Investigations.

Scholl joined OSIG in 2016 as a Senior Investigator for the Hotline and then served as a Special Agent, conducting inquiries into cases of fraud and embezzlement that resulted in positive outcomes and restitution to the Commonwealth.

“Rich has proven to be a thorough investigator, managing investigations ranging from misappropriation of funds to complex procurement fraud schemes,” said State Inspector General Michael C. Westfall. “OSIG is fortunate to have Rich lead the Hotline Unit with his background and experience in fraud, forensics and contracts.”

Scholl holds a master’s in public administration from Marist College in New York and a bachelor’s in business administration from LeMoyne College in New York. Scholl also is a certified fraud examiner, certified inspector general investigator, certified forensic interviewer and certified Virginia contracting associate. Scholl has been in law enforcement since 2006, starting with the New York State Park Police and has been a local police officer and investigator in Virginia for the past 11 years.

Established in 2012, the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General manages the State Fraud, Waste and Abuse Hotline; conducts investigations and performance audits of state agencies; provides training and standards for the commonwealth’s internal audit programs; and conducts inspections and reviews of Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services-run facilities and programs.