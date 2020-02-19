A Bassett woman is in critical condition and being treated for life-threatening injuries and a Fieldale man is being held without bail in connection with the incident.

Authorities determined that Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of McKinley Drive, Bassett, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the face when she was found lying outside of a home located at 60 Fourth St., Fieldale.

The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call on February 19, 2020 at 9:48 p.m. that an individual had been shot. Deputies arrived on the scene and located McReynolds at 9:52 p.m.

She was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and subsequently transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities learned that McReynolds was pregnant. The unborn child passed away. An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia to determine the cause of death.

Thomas Christopher Mcdowell, 35, of 42 Badger Dr., Fieldale, was charged in connection with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident.

This incident remains under investigation, and additional charges are anticipated in regards to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.