Piedmont Arts will host an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, which will be on display through March 7.

The reception is free and open to the public.

Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.

Live music by Lauren Luther.

The event is sponsored by Jerri and Joe DeVault, Jill and Jay Dickens, Imogene and Isadore Draper, Cindy and Steve Edgerton, Joyce and Kenneth Staples and Lynwood Artists.

Piedmont Arts is located at 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville; call (276) 632-3221 or visit online at PiedmontArts.org.