By Brandon Martin

After dedicating 12 years of service to the Henry County School Board, Dr. Joseph DeVault, At-Large Board Member, is closing another chapter of his storied career in education.

The man — fondly remembered in his capacity as a teacher, coach, principal and board member — was recognized at a Dec. 13 meeting of the Henry County School Board, which unanimously, including a joking DeVault, passed a resolution thanking him for his service.

“It was a great career,” DeVault said a few days later. “I have no regrets. I am very happy with the time that I spent in education. Students, teachers, and people that I’ve met, I look back with no regrets. It was a very rewarding career.”

DeVault explained that he didn’t originally want to pursue a career in education, but “both my mother and father were involved in education,“ which may have indicated that he was destined for his chosen career all along.

“When I went away to college, I didn’t really plan on going into education. Due to their (parents) encouragement, I did take enough credits to be licensed,” he said.

Even though he took a slight detour after graduating college when he “worked for one year in the shipyard in Newport News, Va.,” he would inevitably find his way back to the school system when he met his wife who “was a teacher, and I decided maybe that’s what I wanted to do.“

Once he had made that decision, DeVault and his wife Jerri, decided to settle in Henry County, where they both could find work.

“Then we came here in the fall of 65′ and I’ve just been with it ever since. I taught high school government and I coached football, basketball and track. When I was offered the opportunity after five years of teaching and coaching, I was offered a position as an Elementary School Principal at Rich Acres Elementary where I spent three years,“ DeVault said.

Following this milestone, DeVault went on to become the principal of Drewry Mason High School, where he held the position until it was consolidated with George Washington Carver High School to make Magna Vista High School.

“I was the principal there when it first opened until ’97, and I had enough years to retire in Virginia at that time,” he said. “Not too long after that, I went to North Carolina and served as principal at McMichael High School until I retired in 2006. After I retired, I took on the position with the school board.“

Over his time in the school system, DeVault says that he has about seen it all, but there were a couple movements that he found most startling.

“I saw a lot of changes from 1965 up until the present,” he said. “I guess the emergence of all the technology involved in education now. The emphasis on technology and accountability over time has been interesting to watch.“

Currently, Virginia schools must strive for “state-wide accreditation, whereas 20 years ago we didn’t have that,” according to DeVault. He said that when he first started out teaching, accountability in education results was largely a locally-driven effort.

“We had accountability for the individual schools, the individual teachers and the individual division,” he continued. “Now, the state holds people to standards of accountability.”

DeVault was quick to say that he didn’t necessarily agree that the push for state-wide standards was a bad thing for the schools.

“I think even though we may often worry about it, it’s been a good thing. It has meant that the schools, universally, across the state, are held to the same standards. It’s all a matter of accountability,” he said.

Even though he agrees with the push towards standardization, he stopped short of saying that test scores were all that mattered in education.

“I don’t want to see schools compared to each other,” DeVault stressed. “The students in Henry County and Southside Virginia are different from the students in Northern Virginia. I prefer that schools be