The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia identified Brandon Jermal Lucas as the gunshot victim found in Henry County on Jan. 26.

Lucas, 29, of 3203 S. Battleridge Dr., North Chesterfield, Va., was found dead behind a home located at 400 Arrowhead Circle, Spencer.

On Jan. 26 at 8:18 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call to the area. Henry County Sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene found the body of a black male dressed in dark clothing behind the residence.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, with a gunshot wound listed as the cause of death, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 26, at 1:46 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call of shots fired at 376 Arrowhead Circle, Spencer. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area.

The autopsy was conducted on Jan. 27.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of any reward paid.