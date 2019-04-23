Danville man arrested on charge of murder

A man was arrested in Stuart on Tuesday and charged with murder in connection with an alleged incident in Danville, according to a release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

John Robert Shore, 30, of 21 Doolittle Street, Danville, also was charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury, the release stated.

Smith said investigators from the Danville Police Department met at the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning and advised local authorities that they had information Shore was working at an auto tent sale in the Stuart Walmart parking lot.

Shortly after noon, deputies located Shore at the tent sale and arrested him on the outstanding warrants from Danville, Smith said, and indicated the allegations included the intentional assault and subsequent death of a 1-year old infant.

Shore was booked in at the Patrick County Jail and released to the custody of investigators from Danville.

He is being held in Danville without bail, Smith said.