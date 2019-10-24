Sunday October 27

Fall Festival at the Barn: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Artisan Barn. Spend a perfect fall weekend shopping one-of-a-kind pieces of art and handmade crafts while enjoying rocking music, delicious food and picturesque views. New for 2019 is a Car Show. Everyone is welcome.

Wine Tasting at Hamlet Vineyards: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hamlet Vineyards in Bassett. Every Sunday you can enjoy a wine tasting of eight wines: Pinot Gris, Viognier, Petit Verdot and Old Virginia Red. Also offering local, freshly baked breads and gourmet spreads. Wine tastings are a perfect afternoon activity for couples, best friends, girl’s days or just because. Admission $9.

Mountain Bike Ride: 2 p.m., The Henry County Bike Club will ride at the Mountain Laurel Trails in Ridgeway every Sunday. Occasionally the Mountain Bike Ride may be held at Cedar Ridge Trails. In those instances, the Henry County Bike Club will post an update on the website as well as the Facebook page. For more information, call Bob Norris at 276-340-9144 or Tommy at 276-618-0343. Free and open to the public

****

Monday October 28

Story Time at Spencer-Penn: 10:30 a.m. a preschool story time and playdate program at the Hylton Library. Carole Anne Penn will read a story and lead songs, crafts and then play time with friends. An age-appropriate story will be read, drawing out questions and answers that involve the children and promote early reading skills, along with a simple craft activity. After story time, children are welcome to go into the Children’s Library for playtime and interaction with each other. Toys, puzzles, and the “housekeeping” center promote socialization skills in playing with other children. Children of all ages are welcome.

3D Printing Arts Class: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Covered topics include safety, operations, software, materials, and project design best practices. Upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the 3D printers for their own projects. No prior 3D printing experience or technical knowledge needed. Cost is $104

****

Tuesday October 29

“The Hardee Bunch” Hardee’s Jamboree: Every Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. “The Hardee Bunch” invites everyone out on Tuesday mornings to enjoy Old Style Country & Gospel Music. The musicians set up in a corner to play and entertain special requests from the audience.

Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free event for members /Non-members pay$5 at the door.

Tai Chi: Every Tuesday, 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Martinsville Public Library. Free event open to the public

****

Wednesday October 30

Henry County Bike Club Evening Ride: Evening ride along the many gorgeous trails of the Smith River Trail System. Mountain bikes are recommended but road bikes can be used as well. The Wednesday evening ride offers bikers the opportunity to ride road, trail or both. Ride times will range from 30 minutes to an hour and locations will vary. Contact Tommy at 276.618.0343 for ride locations and times.

Management Bootcamp: Patrick Henry Community College Frith Exhibit Hall, 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., goes through Nov. 20, Join PHCC and learn the skills to turn yourself from a good employee into a great leader/manager/supervisor, cost $379.99

Happy Healthy Hour: Every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5p.m. at the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Church Street, A natural health and wellness meeting covering topics such as reversing degenerative diseases, weight loss, increasing energy and focus, building vitality, restoring health, and more. For more information please call Rhonda @ 276-336-1525 or Sandra @ 276-632-6124

Line Dancing Class: Every Wednesday at 10 a.m., Martinsville Public Library. Free event open to the public.

Healthy Eating and Staying Active for Seniors: Martinsville Library, in partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office of Henry County and Martinsville will be holding “Healthy Eating & Staying Active for Seniors” workshops at 11 am. For more information or to sign up, call the Martinsville Library at 403-5430. This event is free and open to the public.

****

Thursday October 31

Martial Arts Class: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spencer-Penn, Cost for the entire month is $40 for members of the Centre or $65 for non-members. All ages, fitness and experience levels are welcome. Call the Centre at (276) 957-5757 to sign up.

Creative Corral: 6 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Artisan Barn. Each week we will create a different project which will be announced on our Facebook page. Come out to the barn and get creative. All ages welcome. Musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and play.

Martinsville Library

The Martinsville Library will be participating in Uptown’s Trick or Treat. Drop into the library before 5:30 p.m. for a treat.

****

Friday November 1

Line Dancing Class: Every Friday at 10 a.m., Martinsville Public Library, Free event open to the public

Ride ‘N Dine: Each week fellow cyclists meet at the Liberty Street access point of the Dick & Willie Trail to put in some miles and to refuel with a delicious lunch at a local eatery. A different lunch locality is chosen each week so that your Friday afternoon is always unique and interesting, For more information on Ride ‘N Dine, contact Marti at 276-358-1312. Rides are year-round but are canceled if it’s raining or if the temperature is below 50 degrees. Check Facebook for the most up-to-date information.

Bluegrass/Gospel/Country Music: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. HJDB Event center cafeteria, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Admission is $2 donation. Available for purchase 8:30 a.m. breakfast and 12 p.m. lunch for $6, for more information call 276-629-1369

****

Saturday November 2

Fab Lab Craft Days: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., PHCC Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center, Join us for a fun, hands-on activity for the entire family in the Fab Lab! Want to make more time for creativity? Create real, tangible objects? Meet other craft-minded people? Then join us for a fun afternoon of creating on trend crafts using the laser cutter.

Board Game Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Public Library, Bring your favorite game or try one the library has on hand. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday Afternoon Movie: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Martinsville Public Library, Popcorn will be provided. For more information, call the Martinsville Library at 403-5430.