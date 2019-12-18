Saturday, December 21

Papa’s Pizzeria: Papa’s Pizzeria invites you out every Saturday night for karaoke on the outdoor patio beginning at 8:30. Grab your friends, enjoy the great Italian food and then hit the stage! Everyone, including kids, is invited to sit out by the Smith River and enjoy their favorite songs. Outdoor seating including children’s area available. Address: 4288 Fairystone Park Highway Bassett, VA 24055; Contact: (276) 629-6992

Chicken in the Basket: Be sure to stop by Chicken In The Basket from 8am-11am to have breakfast with Santa! There will also be a photographer on site to capture the fun had by all. Address: 2670 Appalachian Drive Martinsville, VA 24112; Contact: (276) 201-2049

Spencer Penn Centre: Basket Making Class by Hazel Coleman. Each student will take a beautiful basket home that day. The basket for the month is different and often coordinates with the holidays and seasons making each special and unique and useful. Pre-registration is required so that Hazel knows how many kits to bring. Additional kits are also sold. Address: 475 Spencer Penn Road

Spencer, VA 24165; Contact: (276) 957-5757

Blue Ridge Regional Library (Martinsville Branch): All the Whos in Whoville love Christmas, but a green, furry grouch hates it. To stop the Whos from celebrating, he decides to steal Christmas. Will he succeed? Find out at our Family Friendly Movie at the Martinsville Library. Watch this Christmas class by Dr. Seuss and see if the green grouch learns the true meaning of Christmas. Show starts at 11 am. Free popcorn provided. Address: 310 East Church Street Martinsville, VA 24112; Contact: (276) 403-5430

Sweet Kei Skin Care: The release of the Goalden Journals by Sweet Kei Skin Care from 1-3 p.m. Preorders are being taken now and orders can also be placed in addition to free ticket. There will be a Goalden panel of area natives to give insight on goal setting and achieving. Refreshments will be provided. Network with other goal minded individuals as we prepare to enter a new year. Address: 50 East Church Street #4 Martinsville, VA 24112

Mountain Valley Brewing: Mountain Valley Brewing will present a touring production of the Christmas play “Exchange of Gifts” on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. The show will be performed by 57 Hours Productions, the production arm of the award-winning Virginia playwright Dwayne Yancey, whose work has been produced in 14 different countries. Tickets are $12 and available through Eventbrite. The show is appropriate for all ages, although younger children may not understand it. Address: 4220 Mountain Valley Rd Axton, VA 24054

Sunday, December 22

Hamlet Vineyards: Sweeten your Sunday afternoons with a trip to Hamlet Vineyards in Bassett, VA. Every Sunday from 1-5 pm you can enjoy a wine tasting featuring Pinot Gris, Viognier, Petit Verdot, Old Virginia Red and others. Also offering local, freshly baked breads with gourmet spreads or lunch to complete your tasting. Address: 405 Riverside Drive Bassett, VA 24055; Contact: (276) 629-2121

Henry County Bike Club: Mountain Bike Ride at Mountain Laurel Trails; The Henry County Bike Club will ride at the Mountain Laurel Trails in Ridgeway every Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Address: 361 Mountain Laurel Trail Ridgeway, VA 24148; Contact: (276) 618-0343

Tuesday, December 24

The Hardee Bunch: Tuesday Morning Jamboree; “The Hardee Bunch” invites everyone out on Tuesday mornings to enjoy Old Style Country & Gospel Music. Address: 933 Fairystone Park Hwy

Stanleytown, VA 24168; Contact: (276) 629-1122

Thursday, December 26

Ten Pin Cafe: Looking for a place to show off your vocal abilities? Ten Pin Café, located inside Sportlanes Bowling Alley, offers karaoke every Thursday evening. Hit the stage solo, or with a group and rock all night. Gather your friends and make new ones, who enjoy the sounds and performances as much as you do. Ten Pin Café offers delicious food and finger items such as jerk chick’n, southern fried pork chop samiches, fried shrooms and cheez sticks. So come hungry! Starts at 9:00 p.m. Address: 10 Koehler Road Martinsville, VA 24112; Contact: (276) 632-6060

Spencer Penn Centre: Come and join us for on-going Chair Aerobics. Designed for those who have balance issues or strength issues but still needs to improve endurance and strength. All exercises will be done while sitting on a chair or by holding onto the chair. This class is sponsored by the M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness and taught by Paula Battle. Address: 475 Spencer Penn Road Spencer, VA 24165; Contact: (276) 957-5757

Friday, December 27

Sportlanes: Bowling a few games at Sportlanes is even more fun Friday and Saturday nights because it’s “Rock-It” bowling time! From 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. the lights will flash and the music will fill the alley while you play. Enjoy a variety of music and dance along if you want! Address: 10 Koehler Road

Martinsville, VA 24112; Contact: (276) 632-6060

The Sustainable Homestead Institute: The Survival Essentials Course lays the groundwork for a lifetime of wilderness living enjoyment. A combination of lecture, demonstration, discussion, and hands-on training, the Survival Essentials Course examines your immediate needs during a survival situation and how they relate to living with the land long term, and at the same time building a common vocabulary for the outdoors person to continue their education. Admission fee: $495; Address: 190 Eastridge Road

Ridgeway , VA 24148; Contact: (276) 226-9104

Henry County Bike Club: Ride ‘N Dine every Friday afternoon with members of the Henry County Bike Club. Each week fellow cyclists meet at the Liberty Street access point of the Dick & Willie Trail to put in some miles and to refuel with a delicious lunch at a local eatery. Rides are year-round but are canceled if it’s raining or if the temperature is below 50 degrees. Address: 699 Liberty Street Martinsville, VA 24112; Contact: (276) 358-1312

HJDB: Live Music with The Kitchen Pickers band at the HJDB Event Center cafeteria from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Admission is free to members, $2 for non-members. Breakfast $5.00 from 8:30-11:00. Lunch $6.00 12:00-1:00. For information call Randy Farmer 276-629-8296.